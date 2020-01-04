Police trying to identify man caught on camera following several vandalism’s in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are hoping to identify the person seen in surveillance photographs after several vandalism’s.

According to detectives, a man used an object to break out the windows of 10 businesses and 1 vehicle around 21st Street on the evening of December 30. At this time, police say nothing has been reported stolen.

#NPDNews. #NorfolkPD need your help identifying this man caught on camera following several vandalisms in Ghent. If you recognize him #submitAtip at @nfvacrimeline or https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5). Your tip could earn you a cash reward. Read more at https://t.co/gcaxiEzAI1 pic.twitter.com/qAoThzNKP6 — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 4, 2020

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.