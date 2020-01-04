Police trying to identify man caught on camera following several vandalism’s in Norfolk

Photo Gallery
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are hoping to identify the person seen in surveillance photographs after several vandalism’s.
According to detectives, a man used an object to break out the windows of 10 businesses and 1 vehicle around 21st Street on the evening of December 30. At this time, police say nothing has been reported stolen.
If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, call the Norfolk Crime Line.
Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.