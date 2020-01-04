× First Warning Forecast: Breezy, clear and cooler

Once the cold front moves through, winds will pick up out of the northwest at 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 40s overnight with scattered showers. Dry and sunny on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. This will be the pick of the weekend. It will continue to be breezy, making temperatures feel a bit colder. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid and upper 30s.

Mostly sunny with gradually warming temperatures to start the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Overall, a pretty quiet weather day. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 30s overnight. A very similar day temperature-wise Tuesday. We are tracking a cold front that will approach and then cross the area overnight. This will bring rain chances by the afternoon and will ramp up overnight. Lows near 40.

Drying out and cooling down on Wednesday. Temperatures will actually struggle to get out of the 40s. This is actually seasonable for this time of year. Sunshine will continue Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday will be near 50 degrees, with temperatures warming to the low 60s by Friday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

