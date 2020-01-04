Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship off North Carolina coast

CAPE FEAR, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship approximately 160 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, Friday night.

According to a release by the Coast Guard, the captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss contacted Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center and requested a medevac for an 85-year-old passenger in need of medical assistance.

Watchstanders contacted the duty flight surgeon, who recommended that the man be medevaced.

An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was launched, along with an HC-130 Hercules aircrew. The Jayhawk aircrew arrived on scene and hoisted the man off the cruise ship while the Hercules aircrew provided support.

The man was transported to Wilmington, where he was met by awaiting emergency medical services personnel.