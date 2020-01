VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police need help from the community to find a man wanted for felony probation violation.

They’re trying to find Ryan Urbani, 24.

According to police, the probation violation is in connection to drug charges.

His last known address is on Post Canyon Rd., which is near Virginia Beach Blvd. and N. Birdneck Rd.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.