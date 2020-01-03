Study ranks best cities for accountants, Virginia Beach ranks low

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’re an accountant living in Virginia Beach, you might want to consider working in another city.

Blackline Magazine did a recent study, using Glassdoor data, ranking the best and worst cities to live in if you are an accountant.

According to their research, our very own Virginia Beach ranked the lowest in annual salary for accountants, only averaging approximately $42,000.

Virginia Beach also came in fourth lowest for overall accounting company rankings, which includes salary and good work culture.

Overall, Virginia Beach ranked in at third lowest average company ratings which combines all category ratings.

San Francisco and New York ranked the highest for accountants in the study.

