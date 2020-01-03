Ohio State Heisman finalist Chase Young to enter NFL draft, could be Redskins target

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio State sack specialist Chase Young says he’s leaving school to enter the NFL draft in the spring.

The expected announcement from the junior Heisman Trophy was made in a Twitter post in which he said he looks forward to “joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.” Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, which was also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

The Washington Redskins select No. 2 in April’s NFL Draft and many mock drafts project the ‘Skins selecting Young – who is a native of Maryland and played his high school football just outside of Washington, DC. Last year, the Redskins used the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft to select quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Young’s former Ohio State teammate. Friday, Haskins retweeted Young’s NFL Draft declaration, adding “See you soon”.