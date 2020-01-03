Man blends in with visitors, employees in series of larcenies at hospitals and schools, Norfolk Police say

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted for several larcenies in the city.

Police believe 48-year-old William C. Broughton blends in with the visitors and employees of several facilities to steal their personal belongings, such as wallets and purses.

They say he then uses the stolen cash and credit cards to make purchases.

Larcenies have happened at the following facilities since the beginning of December 2019:

Eastern Virginia Medical School

Tidewater Community College

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital

Sentara Leigh Hospital

Lake Taylor Hospital

DePaul Hospital

Tobacco Inn

Broughton is wanted for six felony charges, including Credit Card Theft, Credit Card Forgery and Credit Card Fraud.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3Tips mobile app.

