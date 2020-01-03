Man accused of stabbing Hanukkah celebrants indicted on attempted murder, assault charges

The man accused of stabbing people in a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, during a Hanukkah celebration has been indicted on six counts of attempted murder in the second degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, three counts of attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the first degree, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced Friday.

Authorities say Grafton Thomas allegedly slashed at least six individuals with the intent to cause their deaths.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder in connection with stabbings December 28. A judge set his bail at $5 million.

Federal prosecutors have also charged Thomas with obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs involving an attempt to kill — a federal hate crime.

Walsh called the attacks a “violent and heinous crime” in a news conference Friday.

Click here for full coverage of the Hanukkah celebration stabbings.