HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For more than thirty years, Amy Ferebee (amyferebee.com) has been honing her unique musical skills and delighting audiences from D.C. to Dallas and entertaining widely in the Mid-Atlantic Region. She joins us today to perform two original songs, "Fiddlin' Jeane" and "Road Kill".

Catch Amy again at Sunset Grill in Norfolk on Saturday January 11th and 25th at 7:00 p.m.