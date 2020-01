KITTY HAWK, N.C.- A North Carolina 23-year-old man was arrested Thursday, for a felony possession charge of cocaine and marijuana after police stopped the man for a traffic stop.

The Dare County Sheriff Department conducted the stop near West Eckner Street and Putter Lane in Kitty Hawk.

According to police, during the traffic stop both cocaine and marijuana were found and 23-year-old Triston Blakely was then arrested and charged.

He has been released on a $2,500 bond.