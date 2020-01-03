Joint Base Langley-Eustis to celebrate local vets with ‘Veterans Homecoming’

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Joint Base Langley-Eustis will hold a special “Veterans Homecoming” February 8, inviting veterans of all ages onto the base for a celebration of their service.

According to Erik Siegel with the Fort Eustis Public Affairs office, the Department of Defense is partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Homeland Security to implement a phased rollout of expanded commissary, exchange and morale, welfare and recreation retail facility privileges to eligible veterans.

Hampton Roads has a large veteran population, and according to Siegel, the homecoming will be the first time many veterans have been on a military installation since they left service.

There will be giveaways, music, food trucks, raffles, AAFES and DECA sales and lots of MWR info. At this event, veterans can also receive assistance with registering for installation access, and will be able to learn more about MWR services, facilities and other privileges they are now eligible for.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Exchange and Commissary parking lots. Registration is now available at the Fort Eustis Visitors Center.