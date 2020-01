HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton need help from the community to identify a burglary suspect.

According to police, he’s wanted in connection to a burglary that happened on Fenwick Road on Fort Monroe.

The victim’s wallet, jewelry and some cash were taken.

If you recognize the man in the pictures, you can anonymously report your tip to Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.