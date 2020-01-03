× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain today and to start the weekend… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with multiple rounds of showers. Our first round of rain will move out early this morning. A few isolated showers may linger through midday. More rain will build in this evening, with widespread rain expected tonight. Even with the clouds and showers today, southwest winds will help to warm us up to near 70 this afternoon (warmer to the south, cooler to the north).

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain on Saturday, widespread in the morning, scattered in the afternoon. Highs will drop to the low-mid 60s on Saturday. Clouds will clear on Sunday with cooler air moving in. Highs will only reach the low 50s, close to normal for this time of year. It will feel even cooler with strong NW winds, 15-25 with gusts to 30+ mph.

Cooler air will stick around for much of next week. Expect highs in the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday, low 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 3rd

2002 Winter Storm: 7.7″ snow Richmond, 6.6″ snow Norfolk, 3.0″ snow Salisbury

