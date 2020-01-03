Attacker ‘neutralized’ after stabbing four people in a Paris suburb, police say

Posted 10:08 am, January 3, 2020, by

An attacker who stabbed a number of people in a park in a Parisian suburb has been “neutralized,” the French Police Prefecture said.

Four people were injured Friday in the stabbing attack in Villejuif, a commune south of Paris, according to Loïc Travers, the Secretary of the National Police Alliance for the Ile-de-France region.

Speaking to French news channel BFM TV, Travers said the attack took place around 2 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET).

While Travers said the male attacker has been “neutralized”, the Police Prefecture advised the public to avoid the Parc des Hautes-Bruyères area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.