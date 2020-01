Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Author and consultant Jill Weisenberger joins us with a little advice on New Year's resolutions and how small steps that focus on what to do instead of what not to do will typically yield more positive results. She provides three small, positive health habits that we can all benefit from and shows us some healthy options for snacking and meals.

For more information visit www.jillweisenberger.com.