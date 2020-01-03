2019 AP NFL All-Pro team rosters

NEW YORK (AP) – Christian McCaffrey was selected at two positions on The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Saints receiver Michael Thomas were unanimous choices by the panel of 50 media members who voted for the team.

It’s the second straight season both made the squad. Ravens sensation Lamar Jackson was chosen as quarterback after leading Baltimore to a league-best 14-2 record. Baltimore led the All-Pro Team with five selections. New Orleans had four.

There were 16 AFC players and 13 from the NFC.The Associated Press 2019 NFL All-Pro team selected by a national panel of 50 media members:

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore

Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Flex — Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — Michael Thomas, New Orleans; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle — Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Chandler Jones, Arizona; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Eric Kendricks, Minnesota.

Cornerbacks — Stephon Gilmore, New England; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh

Defensive Back — Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; and Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Deonte Harris, New Orleans

Special Teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Russell Wilson, Seattle

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Flex — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Julio Jones, Atlanta; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland; Joe Thuney, New England

Right Guard — Marshal Yanda, Baltimore

Center — Rodney Hudson, Oakland

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen — Grady Jarrett, Atlanta; DeForest Buckner, San Francisco

Linebackers — Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks — Richard Sherman, San Francisco; Marcus Peters, Baltimore

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver; Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Josh Lambo, Jacksonville

Punter — Tress Way, Washington

Kick Returner — Mecole Hardman, Kansas City

Punt Returner — Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh