LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Thursday, the Washington Redskins introduced their new head coach, Ron Rivera.

As the 757's home of the Redskins, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler scored a 1-on-1 interview with Washington's new bench boss. In their chat, Wink asks what sold Rivera on the Redskins? When was he last in Virginia Beach? And why can't a two-time NFL Coach of the Year get out of household chores?