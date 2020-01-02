Virginia Living Museum goes big in 2020 with dino-mite exhibits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – For nearly 30 years, the Virginia Living Museum has been the premier dinosaur destination for dinosaur lovers everywhere, and in 2020 they will make quite the roar.

The Museum will begin its dinosaur year with the travelling exhibit, “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies” from January 18 until May 3.

Then, from May 23 through September 7, largest dinosaur to ever be displayed at the Museum will make its grand debut. “Jurassic Giants” will feature the Giganotosaurus and will bring animatronic creatures of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods for summer 2020.

On display in the Museum’s Changing Exhibits Gallery, “Tiny Titans” will captivate visitors of all ages. Developed by Charlie and Florence Magovern of The Stone Company in Boulder, Colorado, in association with the Harvard Museum of Natural History, this remarkable hands-on exhibit offers an astounding array of authentic dinosaur eggs and nests collected from all over the globe – including those of each of the major plant and meat-eating dinosaur groups.

A central feature of the exhibit is a presentation about the discovery of “Baby Louie,” the nearly complete skeleton of a dinosaur embryo. Charlie Magovern made this exceptional and rare discovery in 1993 when he was carefully cleaning a large block of eggs from China. He nicknamed the embryo after National Geographic photographer Louie Psihoyos. It was not until 2017 that this remarkable find was officially published.

Each science-rich section of the exhibit is enhanced with exciting life-like models of embryos and hatchlings, colorful illustrations of dinosaur family life and stunning photographs of some of the world’s most renowned dinosaur hunters and their discoveries. Children can dig for eggs, dress up like a parent dinosaur to brood their nest and feel the texture of dinosaur eggs. Cute babies and fun dinosaur facts will keep everyone entertained and educated. Babies grow fast, so make sure you catch them while they are here from January 18 through May 3.

The dinosaur year continues this summer. After “Tiny Titans” closes on May 3, the Museum will go from the smallest to the tallest.

Coming summer 2020, roaring, stomping, animatronic dinosaurs are back with “Jurassic Giants.” Journey back millions of years to the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods and experience life-like dinosaurs around every turn. This exhibit will feature the Giganotosarus, the largest animatronic dinosaur the museum has ever displayed. He is so huge he will be featured outdoors in the Museum’s conservation garden.

Also, not to miss are companion programs for “Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies:”

The live animal program “A Family of Titans” answers the question, “What makes a family?” Some dinosaurs lived in family groups and others lived by themselves. Learn about different dinosaur families and meet some live animal ambassadors that are related to these fascinating creatures.

When: Every Saturday (Jan 18 – May 2)

Times: Noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Price: Included in museum admission

“Zula Patrol: Down to Earth”

Planetarium companion programming in the Abbitt Planetarium. While on a routine fossil-hunting expedition, the Zula Patrol turns up evidence that the villanous Deliria Delight has been travelling back in time to Earth’s prehistoric past to illegally dump her company’s toxic trash. In this adventure the Zula Patrollers learn about the formation and development of the Earth, and the life forms who call it home.

When: January 18- May 3

Time: 12:30 p.m. daily

Price: Planetarium showings are free for VLM members and $4 plus Museum admission for non-members.

Tiny Titans President’s Day Weekend Event

This Dino-themed family fun weekend will feature all-day activity challenges for the family and several planetarium programs throughout the day. The weekend will also feature the live animal show, “A Family of Titans,” throughout the weekend at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

When: Saturday-Monday, February 15, 16 and 17.

The Virginia Living Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News. Click here or call (757) 595-1900 for more information.