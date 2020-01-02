USS Leyte Gulf to return to Naval Station Norfolk on January 4

NORFOLK, Va. – Welcome home, Sailors!

The Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) will return to Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday, January 4.

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 30, 2019) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) transits the Atlantic Ocean during a strait transit exercise with the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting a composite training unit exercise with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12. The components of CSG 12 embody a “team-of-teams” concept, combining advanced surface, air and systems assets to create and sustain operational capability. This enables them to prepare for and conduct global operations, have effective and lasting command and control, and demonstrate dedication and commitment to becoming the strongest warfighting force for the Navy and the nation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clint Davis/Released)

The homecoming will mark the end of a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 6th and 5th Fleet areas of operation. The ship deployed on March 27, 2019, as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 in support of maritime stability and security.

During its deployment, Leyte Gulf participated in numerous interoperability and partnership-building exercises with sister services and allied Navies in both the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets.

Leyte Gulf navigated more than 50,000 nautical miles and completed multiple strait and choke point transits, to include the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz.

The ship is homeported in Norfolk.

