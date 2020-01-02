× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: 70s and rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm up and rain on the way… Grab a coat this morning, temperatures will start in the 30s. We will warm to near 60 this afternoon, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Clouds will build in through the day with scattered showers moving in tonight.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with more rain in the mix. We will see a few scattered showers in the morning, a break from the rain through midday, and rain returning for Friday night. The biggest rain chance will be Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs will climb to near 70 on Friday and it will be breezy with warm SW winds.

It is looking like a 50/50 weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain showers on Saturday, especially for the first half of the day. Highs will return to the low 60s on Saturday. Clouds will clear on Sunday with cooler air moving in. Highs will only reach the low 50s, close to normal for this time of year. It will feel even cooler with strong NW winds, 15-25 with gusts to 30+ mph.

Today: Clouds Building In. Highs near 60. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 2nd

1962 Winter Storm: 4.9″ snow Richmond

2002 Winter Storm: 8-12″ snow Central VA, Southeast VA

