The importance of offering financial education in public schools on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Financial literacy is an important and necessary life skill. While we don’t widely see it in every classroom, it has been a formal part of the American education system for more than a century and momentum is building as more states adopt mandates to require financial education in high schools. Bill Hensley, Ph.D., President and CEO National Endowment for Financial Education, discusses the importance of financial education and how legislation plays a role in driving this type of education in schools.

For more information visit NEFE.org.