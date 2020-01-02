Santa stolen from Suffolk store

SUFFOLK, Va. – Santa is missing from his Suffolk store.

For the entire month of December, a five-foot statue of Santa stood in front of Simply Vintage on Kings Highway. He belonged to a local artist but was on display outside the store to spread holiday cheer – until last weekend when a thief stole him.

“He did have a necktie that we found by our mailbox,” explained store manager Jennifer Johnson. “Someone had obviously picked him up and walked off with him.”

The store took to social media to try and find Santa, but so far no one has seen him.

“Everyone wants to help, but no one really knows where to look.”

Now, Johnson is trying to appeal directly to the thief with this message.

“Just look deep – remember what the Christmas spirit meant to you as a child. Think about that a little bit and think about what it represents for many children and bring him home.”

Staff say they won’t pursue any punishment or ask any questions as long as Santa is returned back to the store. For more about the store, visit their Facebook page.