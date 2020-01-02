Iran Quds Force chief, deputy head of Iraq paramilitary forces killed in Baghdad airport rocket attack, Iraqi TV reports

Posted 9:00 pm, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 09:59PM, January 2, 2020

The commander of Iran’s Quds Force and a senior official in Iraq’s paramilitary forces have been killed by “shelling” targeting their vehicle at Baghdad International Airport, Iraqi state television reported.

Posters with pictures of some of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization fighters killed in a U.S. airstrike in Qaim Sunday, are posted by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters on the walls of the U.S. Embassy, in Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. U.S. troops fired tear gas on Wednesday as hundreds of Iran-backed militiamen and other protesters gathered outside the American Embassy in Baghdad for a second day and set fire to the roof of a reception area inside the compound. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

Qassem Suleimani, commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force unit, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), were among those killed in the attack early Friday, al-Iraqiya TV reported.

Rockets hit two vehicles belonging to the PMF, a PMF source and an Iraqi security source told CNN. The head of protocol of the PMF was also killed, a source at the PMF told Iraqiya TV.

The PMF is a Shia paramilitary force made up of former militias with close ties to Iran whose supporters and members attempted to storm the US embassy in December.

Formed in 2014 to fight ISIS, the PMF was recognized under a 2016 Iraqi law as an independent military force that answers directly to the prime minister.

The Iraqi military said three rockets were fired at the airport on Friday, with the total number of people killed unclear. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Pentagon issued a statement on the airstrike, according to CBS reporter Grace Segers:

Related: US sending additional forces to protect embassy threatened by protesters in Iraq 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.