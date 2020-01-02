Redskins standout Landon Collins presents three critically ill children with trips to Disney World

LOUDOUN COUNTY. Va. – His first season with the Washington Redskins is over, but Landon Collins is still delivering winning plays.

Courtesy of Easterns Automotive Group and the Redskins, three critically ill children of Casey Cares Foundation and their families were invited to the team’s headquarters and training facility to receive a full tour. When the visit was complete, the kids were presented with a surprise trip to Disney World by Redskins safety Landon Collins.

“What an amazing afternoon we had,” a Casey Cares father said. “We are so grateful to Casey Cares, Easterns Automotive Group, and the Washington Redskins. We really enjoyed the Redskins tour and the rare opportunity to see their facility and operations behind the scenes. Seeing the players walk by and meeting Landon Collins were special highlights. We cannot really put into words how excited and grateful we are for the future trip to Florida! With all of Jimmy’s surgeries, time spent in the hospital, and other treatments and appointments, it’s been more challenging for our family to find time to all be together. This will be something we really look forward to, especially as Jimmy and we navigate through whatever next year brings with regard to his medical treatments and condition. Thank you thank you!”

About the Casey Cares Foundation: Founded in 2000, the Casey Cares Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides little moments and lasting memories for families with critically ill children by organizing family-centric events such as tickets to sporting events, concerts and museums, group parties, vacation getaways, birthday surprises and more! We serve families in eight states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit CaseyCares.org.