Police investigating after man shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of 24th Street that left a man injured Monday afternoon.

Around 2:12 p.m., police responded to the area in reference to a report of gunshots.

Officers arrived on scene to find the 20-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

