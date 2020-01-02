Norfolk Police investigating officer’s actions after shooting during arrest

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to the Wawa gas station on E. Princess Anne Road for a report of an armed woman who was accused of threatening store employees.

Police said this was the third time officers responded to Wawa about the woman since 10 p.m., on January 1.

The woman allegedly fled before police got there in those instances.

Following the third call, officials said the woman was found in her vehicle parked in the 3300 block of E. Princess Anne Road.

The officers confronted the woman and while ordering her from the vehicle an officer shot into the woman’s vehicle.

The woman was taken into custody without further incident. Neither the woman or the officers involved were injured during the arrest.

Charges against the woman are pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating the actions of the officer involved in this incident.