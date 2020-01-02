Local author and mental health advocate Courtney Kittrell shares her story on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chesapeake resident, Navy Chief and mental health advocate Courtney Kittrell joins us to talk about her 20-year Naval career and her experience with mental health and veteran suicide. She discusses her new memoir, "Unapologetically Favored", which details how she learned to identify as a lesbian and young sailor during the "don't ask, don't tell" era and finding a purpose as a leader in the Navy.

Courtney will be hosting a Meet and Greet on Saturday, January 4th at 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at Book Exchange in Lynnhaven North Shopping Center, Virginia Beach. Visit www.unapologeticallyfavored.com and BookExchangeVB.com for more information.