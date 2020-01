Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We all do the same thing every year and make resolutions about losing weight and getting healthier, but it can be hard when diet and exercise alone aren't enough. Dr. Drew Georgeson and Ron Walkup join us to talk about some of the benefits of Fast Fit light technology and how they say it can help you reach your New Year's goals.

Presented by

Fast Fit Body Sculpting

1-800-FAST-FIT

www.fastfitbodysculpting.com