Fentanyl shipped from across the country led to arrest of two men

Hampton Roads, Va. – Two men are being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail accused of distributing fentanyl in Hampton Roads.

Federal prosecutors allege that Aurain Rodriques and Homeil Rose distrusted and possessed hundreds of grams of fentanyl.

Court documents give details about the alleged operation.

It states Rose distributed fentanyl to Rodriques back in April.

Federal authorities accuse Rose of participating in an effort to send one kilogram of fentanyl to be shipped from California to Florida through the U.S. Postal Service.

Federal authorities accuse Rodriques of selling 80.89 grams of fentanyl on July 23, 122 grams of fentanyl on July 26th, and 125 grams of fentanyl on July 27th.

It states that on August 1st Rodriques possessed about 773 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Authorities also explain in court documents they discovered a semi-automatic rifle, 12- gauge pump-action shotgun and digital scale in a storage unit along with two 9mm pistols at Rodriques’ home.

It states Rose agreed to travel to Eastern Virginia to collect a sum of drug proceeds on August 1st and two days later Rose agreed to get two kilograms of fentanyl in New York then transport the drugs to the Hampton Roads region for distribution.

According to the jail website, Rose lives in Middletown, CT and Rodriques lives in Norfolk.

Both are being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond and have court on March 10th at 10 am in federal court.