Virginia Beach Police officer arrested, charged with domestic assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that one of its officers has been arrested and charged with domestic assault.

On New Year’s Eve, Virginia Beach Police Officer Michael R. Garrison, 26, was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Assault. The alleged incident took place in Virginia Beach Tuesday.

Garrison has been with the department for two years and was assigned to the Operations Division, Uniform Patrol.

He will remain on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

The case remains under investigation by the Department’s Office of Internal Affairs and the Detective Bureau.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.