Two of three $1 million-winning Virginia Lottery tickets sold in Hampton Roads

Posted 4:03 pm, January 1, 2020, by , Updated at 04:06PM, January 1, 2020

The numbers are in!

Photo: Virginia Lottery

The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, but the question is: Who has those three $1 million-winning tickets?

Two of the three grand prize winners were sold in Hampton Roads.

The $1 million winners are:

  • Ticket #072100 (bought at Getty Mart, 4100 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth)
  • Ticket #149613 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4223 North Fairfax Drive, Arlington)
  • Ticket #182280 (bought at Wawa, 720 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake)

Five additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:

  • Ticket #003581 (bought at Harris-Teeter, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington)
  • Ticket #083501 (bought at Sheetz, 1574 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester)
  • Ticket #139631 (bought at Food Lion, 1100 Courthouse Road, Midlothian)
  • Ticket #227336 (bought at I-95 Citgo, 5416 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg)
  • Ticket #328806 (bought at Gobble Stop, 2771 Virginia Avenue, Narrows)

Another 500 tickets each won $500. Those numbers can be viewed at the Virginia Lottery’s website here.

