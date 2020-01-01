Two of three $1 million-winning Virginia Lottery tickets sold in Hampton Roads

The numbers are in!
The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, but the question is: Who has those three $1 million-winning tickets?
Two of the three grand prize winners were sold in Hampton Roads.
The $1 million winners are:
- Ticket #072100 (bought at Getty Mart, 4100 George Washington Highway, Portsmouth)
- Ticket #149613 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4223 North Fairfax Drive, Arlington)
- Ticket #182280 (bought at Wawa, 720 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake)
Five additional tickets each won $100,000. Those winning tickets are:
- Ticket #003581 (bought at Harris-Teeter, 900 Army Navy Drive, Arlington)
- Ticket #083501 (bought at Sheetz, 1574 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester)
- Ticket #139631 (bought at Food Lion, 1100 Courthouse Road, Midlothian)
- Ticket #227336 (bought at I-95 Citgo, 5416 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg)
- Ticket #328806 (bought at Gobble Stop, 2771 Virginia Avenue, Narrows)
Another 500 tickets each won $500. Those numbers can be viewed at the Virginia Lottery’s website here.