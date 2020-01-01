Norfolk Scope to hold public ice skating sessions with ‘Scope on Ice’

NORFOLK, Va. – Time to lace up!

Starting Sunday, January 5, the Scope Arena’s “Scope on Ice” will host four themed public ice skating sessions in the Downtown Norfolk arena.

Skating aids will be available for new skaters. Soda and snacks will be available for purchase at every session.

Admission is only $10, so bring your family and friends to skate under the big lights! If you work for the City of Norfolk, you pay only $5 with a valid ID (plus applicable fees)!

Skate rental is included at no extra cost. Skate sizes and quantity are limited, so attendees are encouraged to bring their own skates if possible.

Below are the dates and themes of each skating session:

Happy New Year Skate

Date: Sunday, January 5

Times: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Neon Skate

Date: Sunday, February 23

Times: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” Skate

Date: Sunday, March 22

Times: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m.

Spring Fling/Eggstravaganza Skate

Sunday, April 5

Times: 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

The Scope Arena is located at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here to purchase tickets.