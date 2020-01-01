Man killed in New Year’s Day shooting in Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspects in connection with an early Wednesday morning shooting.

According to police, dispatch received a call at 2:52 a.m. in reference to a shooting that had just happened in the 700 block of Ridgeway Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult man who had been struck by gunfire in the front yard of a residence.

The man was pronounced dead on scene. His identity has not been released.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.