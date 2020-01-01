Lawmakers and community leaders come together to talk about marijuana in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Efforts to legalize marijuana are happening across the country.

Marijuana is illegal in Virginia, but some people would like that changed.

“We need to go beyond just decriminalizing it. We need to legalize it and we need to tax it and we need to fund public education with it,” said community activist Barry Randall. “We cannot continue to allow persons to be incarcerated. We cannot continue to allow persons to not get opportunities to get a job based upon marijuana.”

He said he has organized an event called “The Conversation: Live Talk with Virginia Legislators.”

He said lawmakers and community leaders will have a panel discussion about several issues, but the focus will be on marijuana legalization.

However, people against the legalization of marijuana believe it’s harmful and could lead to other more dangerous drugs.

Randall said he disagrees and thinks the government – not drug dealers – should have control over the sale of marijuana.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Training Station located at 1725 Green Street in Portsmouth Thursday at 7 p.m.