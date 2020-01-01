James City Co. Fire Department accepting applications for firefighters, EMS personnel

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Looking for a job? The James City County Fire Department is hiring!

They currently have open positions as a firefighter and within Emergency Medical Services.

The James City County Fire Department offers exciting opportunities for a career in firefighting and emergency medical services! https://t.co/94A7IBiBdr pic.twitter.com/lGzUOQtdsv — James City County (@JamesCityCounty) January 1, 2020

The county accepts applications for firefighter positions year round. Applications will remain active for one year, and the fire department will process applications three times a year.

If you’re given a conditional offer of employment, the department will conduct a background investigation, a medical/physical examination and a drug screening.

Applications for the first round are due Friday, February 14.

Related: Local fire department asks community if it’s doing a good job – what more can it do?

Click here for more information about the hiring process and how you can apply.