James City Co. Fire Department accepting applications for firefighters, EMS personnel

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Looking for a job? The James City County Fire Department is hiring!
They currently have open positions as a firefighter and within Emergency Medical Services.
The county accepts applications for firefighter positions year round. Applications will remain active for one year, and the fire department will process applications three times a year.
If you’re given a conditional offer of employment, the department will conduct a background investigation, a medical/physical examination and a drug screening.
Applications for the first round are due Friday, February 14.
Click here for more information about the hiring process and how you can apply.