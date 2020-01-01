Hampton Roads welcomes several 2020 babies

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – They were born not only into a new year, but a new decade. Within an hour of the ball dropping, three families across Hampton Roads welcomed new bundles of joy.

One of those little sweet surprises – Rachel Marie Holley.

“All of my kids have been early. We were expecting early, but not New Years’ Eve – that wasn’t in the plans,” said mom Christine Holley.

6-pound, 13-ounce Rachel Marie lets out a tiny cry as mom says that. Certainly, she wants her presence known this New Year’s Day.