× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a clear and chilly night on tap

High pressure builds in tonight. Skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will dip into the 30s fairly quickly and some inland locations could even dip into the 20s! Brr!

After a cold start Thursday, temperatures will warm well above normal with highs near 60. Clouds will increase from the southwest to the northeast ahead of our next system. The models are still in disagreement on the timing of rain moving in. Right now, looks like rain chances will increase after 8 PM. A warm front will lift over the area through Friday. Our temperatures will soar to 70 degrees. Expect rain at times throughout the day.

Rain will continue overnight and into the day Saturday. Highs on Saturday will warm to the low 60s. Colder on Sunday, but it will be the pick of the weekend. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

