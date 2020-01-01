Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa tweets NFL decision is coming Jan. 6

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Twitter that he will announce on Jan. 6 whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to college for another season.

Tagovailoa is recovering from season-ending hip surgery and has not played since being injured at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He had surgery two days later.

Tagovailoa, a junior, is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He seemed a likely top-five NFL draft pick before the injury. The severity of his injury makes his value more uncertain, though doctors who have treated him have said a full recovery is expected.

