Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: AM Fog, beautiful end to the decade

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

***Dense Fog Advisory until 6AM for the James River from Jamestown to the James River Bridge and James River from James River Bridge to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. Many locations will see visibility of less than 1 mile.

Watch out for dense fog this morning! Many locations will see visibility less than 1 mile. Once the fog lifts around mid-morning, we’ll see sunshine with only a few clouds through the day. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, but still above normal and in the upper 50s. It’ll be a bit breezy during the afternoon with winds between 10 and 15 mph, gusting as high as 20 mph.

Our New Year’s Eve night will feature mostly clear skies with temperatures in the low 50s, falling to the low 40s by midnight. With a bit of a breeze, wind chills will be in the upper 30s. As long as you’ve got a coat over your outfit, it’ll be a perfect night!

New Years Day will be even cooler but just as stunning. Skies will be sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday morning out ahead of our next weather maker. Rain chances will increase starting Thursday night and continue through Saturday afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 50s Thursday then upper 60s by Friday.

