Three juveniles in custody after leading Chesapeake Police on chase into Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Three minors are in custody after leading police on a chase from Chesapeake into Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., Chesapeake Police responded to the area of 1500 Sentinel Drive after receiving reports of a stolen white Volvo in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they found the vehicle, which was getting onto the interstate.

The driver of the vehicle took off, leading officers on a chase that started on I-464 and continued into the Berkeley section of Norfolk. The driver crashed the vehicle in the area of Wilson Road and E. Indian River Road, where police took three of the vehicle’s occupants – all juveniles – into custody.

The three juveniles were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Charges are pending against the driver and passengers. The investigation remains ongoing.

As of 3:30 p.m., Chesapeake Police are currently still on scene searching for the driver, who fled.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online at P3Tips.com or via the P3Tips app.

