Sweethaven Lavender Festival in Williamsburg to offer relaxation weekends in Summer 2020

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Sweethaven Lavender Festival Days are two separate weekends of relaxation and fun!

The two weekends have distinct offerings that will suit an array of personal tastes.

Sweethaven Lavender of Williamsburg says they will have more shaded seating, additional lemonade and ice cream stands, and new opportunities for learning and delight.

On the weekend of May 30, it is an event designed for adults to rest, enjoy live music, indulge in lavender foods and adult beverages, learn about lavender, take an art & craft class, and shop from high-end artisans.

The weekend of June 6 offers something for all ages; Animals to pet, delicious lavender foods, live music, shopping from talented local artisans, exhibits to entertain and educate, and wide open space to run and play.

If you’re interested in going, mark your calendar for the ticket release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

There are no pets allowed at the event.