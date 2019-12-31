Suspect wanted after allegedly using stolen credit cards in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect wanted for alleged connections to several recent burglaries and auto thefts.

The incidents took place on November 22, in the Bay Breeze Drive area in the northern section of the city.

Police say the suspect was seen on security cameras using stolen credit cards at two different locations which had been taken from a motor vehicle parked at a residence in Suffolk.

There are no further details at this time.

If you have any information about these incidents that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

