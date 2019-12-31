× Small businesses come together for Norfolk neighborhood’s first New Year’s ball drop

NORFOLK, Va. – Ring in the New Year and support small businesses at the same time!

That’s the idea behind the first Chelsea Ball Drop.

The Chelsea neighborhood, wedged between West Ghent and the Midtown Tunnel in Norfolk, is home to Smartmouth Brewery, Torch Bistro and several other businesses.

To celebrate 2020 and the start of a new decade, the locally-owned spots are all coming together and extending their hours for a “FREE family friendly event!,” according to the event website. It all leads up to…what else? A ball drop.

The Chelsea Ball Drop starts at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and runs until 12:30 a.m.