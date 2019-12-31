Rivera to the Redskins: Washington hires ex-Panthers bench boss Ron Rivera as new head coach

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Ron to the rescue for the Redskins.

Ron Rivera, who guided the Carolina Panthers to three division titles and a Super Bowl appearance, has been hired as the Washington Redskins new head coach. This, according to multiple reports – the first of which coming from the NFL Network. The Redskins have made no official comment on the hire.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Rivera is receiving a five-year contract from Washington.

Rivera, who turns 58 January 7th, is 79-67-and-1 (including playoffs) in nine years as a head coach. He was voted the NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press in 2013 and 2015. His only stint as an NFL bench boss came in Carolina – where he coached the Panthers from 2011 to this month. Rivera was fired 12 games into the 2019 season following a 5-and-7 start.

Prior to his tenure with the Panthers, Rivera served six seasons as a defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears (2004-2006) and San Diego Chargers (2008-2010). He also worked for the Philadelphia Eagles as the team’s linebackers coach from 1999-2003 after starting his career as a defensive quality control coach for the Bears (1997-1998).

The Fort Ord, California native played college football at California and was a second round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1984. As a linebacker, he played in 137 games in nine seasons for Chicago and was a member of the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl championship team.

Rivera replaces interim head coach Bill Callahan, who took over in Washington when Jay Gruden was fired after the team’s 0-and-5 start.

Monday, the Redskins fired team president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility with him serving as the team’s top executive – capped by a 3-and-13 campaign in 2019. Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports the Redskins might not finalize their new front office structure until after April’s NFL Draft and that Rivera is likely to retain current offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell.