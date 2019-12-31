× Ring in 2020 at free Last Night on the Town event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The ball dropped for New Year’s in the Resort City is…what else? A beach ball.

It’s the big moment for the annual Last Night on the Town event at the Virginia Beach Town Center, expected to bring the area’s largest crowds as Hampton Roads rings in 2020.

In the hours leading up to the midnight ball drop on New Years Eve, the event promises free music and entertainment.

It all kicks off at nearby Pembroke Mall, where a children’s New Year celebration starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. with a balloon drop.

The main party begins at 6 p.m. at Town Center’s Fountain Square with the DJ Gulz Gat Street Party in the Plaza with novelty entertainment.

The Deloreans are headlining the Countdown Stage on Columbus Street.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets for the VIP party are also available.

For more information on Last Night on the Town, click HERE.