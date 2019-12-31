Suspect wanted for alleged connection to several burglaries, auto thefts in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect for alleged connection to several recent burglaries and auto thefts.

The incidents took place on December 13 in the Harbour View area in Northern Suffolk, according to police.

Records say the unknown subject was seen getting out of a vehicle stolen in Suffolk and attempting to break into a residence.

The subject was also seen traveling with another person in a separate stolen vehicle out of Hampton.

Anyone with information about this subject is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.