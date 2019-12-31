Police searching for suspect after allegedly using stolen check in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect wanted for alleged connections to several recent burglaries and auto thefts.

Police say the incidents took place on November 6, in both the Bennetts Pasture Road area as well as the Godwin Boulevard area.

Police say the subject was seen on camera using a stolen check from one of the burglary and auto theft incidents.

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information about this subject is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.