Pennsylvania town ushers in new year with 400-pound Peep drop

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Forget dropping the ball on New Year’s Eve!

Instead of dropping the traditional ball, the town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, celebrates by dropping a giant, illuminated Peeps Chick to ring in the new year, Just Born Quality Confections told PR Newswire. Bethlehem is the home of the candy brand.

The Peeps Chick drop is the highlight of PEEPSFEST, a two-day festival that celebrates the fun and excitement of the Peeps brand at the SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

The chick weighs 400 pounds and is four feet tall. It descended for the countdown to 2020 at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Just Born Quality Confections and ArtsQuest hosted a performance by “We Kids Rock” just before the Peep dropping, encouraging families to come out and enjoy the fireworks and festivities without concern for larger crowds on New Year’s Eve.

“PEEPSFEST® is an event that we look forward to each year, as it allows the community to come together and celebrate in such a fun and unique way,” says Meg Dowd, Corporate Affairs Manager at Just Born Quality Confections. “The PEEPS® Chick drop has become synonymous with New Year’s Eve in our area, and each year we meet more and more fans who travel from all over the country to join in the fun!”

