No injuries reported in Norfolk marina fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at Willoughby Harbor Marina, 1525 Bayville Street, Tuesday morning.

Dispatch was notified of the fire at 8:07 a.m. According to firefighters, crews arrived to find smoke and flames on the exterior of the building.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly before it could spread to the building’s interior. The fire was called under control at 8:42 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The fire’s cause was determined to be an electrical fire from an exterior light on the side of the building.

