Navy’s Norfolk-based 2nd Fleet is now fully operational

NORFOLK, Va. – The Navy’s 2nd Fleet is ending the year with a major accomplishment – declaring full operational capability.

The Norfolk-based 2nd Fleet was reestablished in August 2018. Earlier this year the command reached initial operational capability.

“Within an increasingly complex global security environment, our allies and competitors alike are well aware that many of the world’s most active shipping lanes lie within the North Atlantic,” Vice Admiral Woody Lewis, commander of 2nd Fleet, said in a prepared statement.

“Combined with the opening of waterways in the Arctic, this competitive space will only grow, and 2nd Fleet’s devotion to the development and employment of capable forces will ensure that our nation is both present and ready to fight in the region if and when called upon,” Lewis added.

The 2nd Fleet oversees assigned ships, aircraft, and landing forces on the East Coast and North Atlantic.

Reaching full operational capability means the command has reached capacity to command and control assigned forces.

Earlier this year, 2nd Fleet led the annual Baltic Operations exercise.

They’ll primarily focus on forward operations and deployment combat ready naval forces in the Atlantic and Arctic.